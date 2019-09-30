- Above and below are new preview clips to introduce Ronda Rousey to the Total Divas viewers. As noted, the 9th season of Total Divas will premiere on Tuesday, October 1 at 10pm ET. The cast for this season will feature Rousey, WWE 24/7 Champion Carmella, Sonya Deville, Natalya, Naomi, and Nia Jax, plus The Bella Twins in supporting roles.

- A new "Table For 3" will premiere on the WWE Network after tonight's RAW goes off the air at 11pm ET. WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle will join Vickie Guerrero and Eric Bischoff for a discussion on their runs as General Manager. Below is the synopsis:

"General Managers' Special: Former General Managers Eric Bischoff, Kurt Angle and Vickie Guerrero have a meeting of the minds, and discuss their tenures in the hottest seat in WWE."