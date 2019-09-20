- We've noted how Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville recently expanded their "DaMandyz Donutz" YouTube channel, where they review local bakeries and eateries when they're in various cities on tour with WWE. They had an official brand launch during the 2019 Mr. Olympia convention in Las Vegas earlier this week at the Limitless both, as seen in the video above. They've also launched a website at DaMandyz.com, and noted that upcoming episodes will feature WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg, UFC Legend Georges St-Pierre, and others.

- We noted last week how WWE and FOX announced the full list of dates and cities for the "WWE on FOX Moving Truck" promotion. The campaign will see a large moving truck, decorated with images of WWE Superstars, making stops in various cities to promote the SmackDown move to FOX Friday nights.

WWE has since announced that WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins, RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, Charlotte Flair, and others will be making appearances at some of the stops. They also noted that the trucks will be decorated with images of Lynch, Flair, Roman Reigns and The New Day. They also revealed some of the events the truck will be stopping at on the dates previously announced.

The truck made its first stop at WWE Clash of Champions last Sunday and last appeared at Thursday's MLB game between the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals with Braun Strowman. It's also at tonight's Cubs vs. Cardinals game. Below is what's left of the 16-stop tour across 13 cities, and some of the events where they will be stopping:

* Friday, September 20 - Chicago, IL (Cubs vs. Cardinals MLB game)

* Saturday, September 21 - Madison, WI (Wolverines vs. Badgers college football game)

* Sunday, September 22 - Minneapolis, MN (Vikings vs. Raiders NFL game)

* Monday, September 23 - Minneapolis, MN

* Wednesday, September 25 - Kansas City, MO

* Friday, September 27 - Dallas, TX

* Sunday, September 29 - Houston, TX (Texans vs. Panthers NFL game)

* Monday, September 30 - Austin, TX

* Wednesday, October 2 - Phoenix, AZ

* Thursday, October 3 - San Diego, CA

* Friday, October 4 - Los Angeles, CA

The dates listed above with no events attached will be stops at local FOX affiliate morning shows.

The final date in Los Angeles is the date of the SmackDown premiere, live from the Staples Center in LA. This will also be the SmackDown 20th Anniversary special. Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Champion Kofi Kingston has been announced as the main event.

- WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch appear in new ads for Tide's "#LaundryNight" social media campaign. You can see the spots below, which were filmed backstage at RAW: