- As noted, WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon turns 43 years old today. To celebrate, WWE posted the latest episode of WWE Playlist, featuring Stephanie's most memorable moments. You can see the video above.

- WWE stock was down 3.64% today, closing at $69.00 per share. Today's high was $72.88 and the low was $68.99.

- We noted before that the dark main event following Monday's WWE RAW from the Chase Center in San Francisco saw Charlotte Flair and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch defeat Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley in tag team action.

There was also a quick segment that happened right after RAW went off the air. The show ended with "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt taunting WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins, right after taking out Braun Strowman during the Strowman vs. Rollins main event. Wyatt tried to hit Rollins with Sister Abigail as soon as RAW ended, but Rollins countered and delivered a Stomp to his Hell In a Cell opponent. You can see video of that interaction below, along with video of Rollins hyping up his fiancee before the dark main event match: