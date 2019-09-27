WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins has apparently deleted or de-activated his Twitter account.

Rollins' account was live earlier this afternoon but it now appears to be offline.

The page currently displays the following message for most users on the site: "@WWERollins This account doesn't exist Try searching for another."

Some users are still seeing Rollins' bio, profile photos, and follower count of 3.6 million, with a message that says, "Tweets aren't loading right now. Please tap to retry."

Below are screenshots of both messages users are seeing when they try to access the account.

The change to Rollins' account status comes after a much-talked-about back & forth with Sasha Banks on Thursday. The exchange began after Rollins tweeted to promote Monday's title defense against Rey Mysterio on the RAW season premiere, and Banks mocked him.

Rollins wrote, "This is a match I've been looking forward to my entire life. The fact that I'm defending the Universal Title on the #RAW Season Premiere against @reymysterio in 2019 is mind boggling. Even 6 days out from #HIAC & @WWEBrayWyatt, I'll empty the tank for one of the greatest ever."

Banks then commented on her RAW match against WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Alexa Bliss and wrote, "This is a match I've been looking forward 2 my entire life. The fact that I'm wrestling 1/2 of the Tag Champs on the #RAW Season Premiere against @AlexaBliss_WWE in 2019 is mind boggling. Even 6days out from #HIAC & @BeckyLynchWWE I'll empty the tank for one of the greatest ever."

Rollins fired back and accused Banks of under-delivering. He wrote, "This is a match I've been looking forward to as much as every other match you've ever had...aka, not at all. Luckily for me, you'll underdeliver like you always do and continue to wonder why you're not in more main events."

There's no word yet on if the account change had to do with the exchange, or if Rollins just temporarily de-activated his account. Stay tuned for updates.

Below are screenshots of the current account message:

This is a match I've been looking forward to my entire life. The fact that I'm defending the Universal Title on the #RAW Season Premiere against @reymysterio in 2019 is mind boggling. Even 6 days out from #HIAC & @WWEBrayWyatt, I'll empty the tank for one of the greatest ever. pic.twitter.com/VGfuBK4vUU — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) September 26, 2019

This is a match I've been looking forward 2 my entire life. The fact that I'm wrestling 1/2 of the Tag Champs on the #RAW Season Premiere against @AlexaBliss_WWE in 2019 is mind boggling. Even 6days out from #HIAC & @BeckyLynchWWE I'll empty the tank for one of the greatest ever. pic.twitter.com/p7yTusEFJ2 — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) September 26, 2019