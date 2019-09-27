WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins and Sasha Banks had a back & forth on Twitter this week after Rollins tweeted to promote Monday's title defense against Rey Mysterio on the RAW season premiere.

The exchange began after Rollins wrote, "This is a match I've been looking forward to my entire life. The fact that I'm defending the Universal Title on the #RAW Season Premiere against @reymysterio in 2019 is mind boggling. Even 6 days out from #HIAC & @WWEBrayWyatt, I'll empty the tank for one of the greatest ever."

Banks then mocked Rollins and commented on her RAW match against WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Alexa Bliss. She wrote, "This is a match I've been looking forward 2 my entire life. The fact that I'm wrestling 1/2 of the Tag Champs on the #RAW Season Premiere against @AlexaBliss_WWE in 2019 is mind boggling. Even 6days out from #HIAC & @BeckyLynchWWE I'll empty the tank for one of the greatest ever."

Rollins fired back and accused Banks of under-delivering.

He wrote, "This is a match I've been looking forward to as much as every other match you've ever had...aka, not at all. Luckily for me, you'll underdeliver like you always do and continue to wonder why you're not in more main events."

