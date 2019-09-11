- The big storyline coming out of this week's Clash of Champions go-home edition of WWE SmackDown is Shane McMahon firing Kevin Owens at the end of the show.

As noted, the storyline was that Shane would consider dropping the $100,000 fine to Owens if he would be the special referee and help Shane win the King of the Ring quarterfinal match against Chad Gable. As noted, Shane was booked to replace Gable in that KOTR match because Elias is out of action with an ankle injury. The match saw Owens help Shane with fast or slow counts, but Gable ended up winning to advance to the KOTR finals against Baron Corbin on next Monday's RAW. SmackDown ended after a furious McMahon attacked Owens and then fired him.

There's no word yet on where they are headed with the Owens - McMahon storyline, but we will keep you updated. There's also no word yet on if Owens or McMahon are booked to appear at WWE Clash of Champions on Sunday. You can see footage of Shane firing Owens at the end of the above video from the main event.

- Daniel Bryan did not appear on this week's WWE SmackDown as he was not backstage for the show, according to PWInsider. Bryan was backstage at Madison Square Garden earlier in the day, but he left the arena before the show began and was never scheduled to wrestle. There's no word yet on if Bryan will be appearing at WWE Clash of Champions on Sunday for the Roman Reigns vs. Erick Rowan No DQ match. On a related note, RAW Superstar Rey Mysterio was also backstage for SmackDown at MSG.

- WWE NXT Superstar Kushida made his 205 Live debut on this week's show from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Kushida teamed with Jack Gallagher as his mystery partner to defeat Akira Tozawa and Brian Kendrick. Below are shots from the match: