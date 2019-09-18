- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE SmackDown in Atlanta.

- WWE recently filed to trademark "Follow That My Friend" and "FTMF" for various uses. They are already selling new WWE NXT t-shirts with the phrase, which Triple H said after his NXT UK "Takeover: Cardiff" media call, a possible reference to the AEW All Out event held later that night.

- Shane McMahon took to Twitter today to further the storyline with Kevin Owens. Last night's SmackDown saw Owens serve Shane with a $25 million wrongful termination lawsuit after Shane fired him last week. Shane announced today that he will allow Owens to work upcoming WWE live events.

"While considering a resolution to this ludicrous lawsuit, I will allow @FightOwensFight to perform on @WWE's upcoming tour of The Philippines, China, and Honolulu, Hawaii," Shane tweeted.

