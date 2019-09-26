WWE NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler briefly spoke with Sports Illustrated to promote NXT on the USA Network.

Baszler remained confident as it was acknowledged that not every NXT performer will thrive under this new spotlight on the USA Network, and that there will be some who are "swallowed up" by the non-stop pressure that comes with performing on live TV. The Queen of Spades said she will not be one of the talents that struggles.

"I'm a pressure player," Baszler said. "Put me in the game at the critical time and I'll get the job done. It's something I've always done, and that won't change when I'm wrestling on live TV."

Regarding a potential Wednesday Night War with AEW, Baszler said her focus is not on AEW, but rather providing the best possible product on Wednesday nights. She has complete confidence in the NXT women's division.

"Our locker room at NXT is very proud of the work we do," Baszler said. "Going into Wednesdays on USA, you'll see us outdo ourselves every week."

Baszler will defend her title against Candice LeRae on next Wednesday's big episode, which will go head-to-head with AEW Dynamite.