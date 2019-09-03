It looks like Sin Cara could finally be returning to regular action for WWE later this month.

Cara took to Twitter today and promoted the WWE live event scheduled for the Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas on Sunday, September 29. The masked Superstar, who resides in El Paso, said "it's time."

Sin Cara underwent knee surgery back in mid-August 2018 after a brief feud with Andrade. He was cleared to compete in March of this year and returned to the ring during the 50-Man Battle Royal at WWE Super ShowDown in June, but that was the last we saw of him.

Cara remains a member of the SmackDown roster and has stayed busy while away from WWE in-ring action, regularly making promotional appearances and other community appearances in Mexico and the United States.

Below is Sin Cara's full tweet for the El Paso live event, which was re-tweeted by WWE: