Yesterday we asked if WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch will retain her title against Sasha Banks at tonight's WWE Clash of Champions.

It was a close vote with good arguments for both sides. Banks received a few more votes due to her really needing the title to keep her momentum going since her return, plus Lynch's run as champ may have run a bit stale. Those who did pick Lynch felt like her being on the cover of WWE 2K20 and being advertised on the SmackDown - FOX ads should be enough to keep her going as the champ.

Thanks to everyone who responded, here are some of the top comments.

Gregory Fuller:

"Becky and Sasha will have non finished probably Charlotte and Bayley are going to interfere, which sets up Becky vs. Sasha in a Hell in a Cell match. Sasha should win that match, but the cell will keep their friends and enemies out."

Walk with Elias:

"Sasha is the only challenger at this PPV I think has a legit shot to win."

Billy Walker:

"I think we've hit that point where it's time for a change. Most of the champions who won at 'Mania have hit that stale period and a change of face is best for everyone."

Wednesday:

"Sasha needs the title more, she needs to win. A loss right now will kill her momentum and even if she drops the title Becky will be fine, she is over enough."

