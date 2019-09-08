Yesterday we asked which WWE Clash of Champions match you were most interested in, and the clear winner was WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch taking on Sasha Banks. Along with the solid build up, some mentioned they'd really like to see Sasha Banks (as a heel) hold the title for awhile.

In second place was WWE Champion Kofi Kingston vs. Randy Orton. The history between the two is still keeping fans interested, hopefully this time around there will be a clear winner, as opposed to the double count-out at SummerSlam.

Thanks to everyone who responded, here are some of the top comments:

Kurt:

"Sasha vs. Becky, huge Becky fan but wouldn't be against Sasha winning it, she deserves a long title run as a heel on the main roster."

Vince Raven jr:

"Sasha - Becky, of course Orton - Pancake, actually the whole card has an interesting set up really, some matches more than others but kudos to the E on this one."

Josh:

"Sasha vs. Becky hands down."

RobertRoodeMustache:

"Sasha vs. Becky - by far the best build up."

