WWE Clash of Champions takes place next Sunday from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. The card features numerous title matches, as well as the King of the Ring Finals.

Today's question: which match are you looking forward to the most?

WWE UNIVERSAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Seth Rollins (c) vs. Braun Strowman

WWE CHAMPIONSHIP

Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Randy Orton

WWE RAW WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Sasha Banks

WWE SMACKDOWN WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP

Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte

KING OF THE RING FINALS

Ricochet, Baron Corbin, or Samoa Joe vs. Elias or Chad Gable

WWE INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. The Miz

WWE RAW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode

WWE SMACKDOWN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

The New Day (c) vs. The Revival

WWE CRUISERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Drew Gulak (c) vs. Humberto Carrillo vs. Lince Dorado

Roman Reigns vs. Rowan

Sound off with your thoughts in the "Comments" below and tomorrow we'll post a follow-up with the top quotes, along with any ideas that may have trended throughout your replies.

New subscribers can sign up for the WWE Network by clicking here and get their first month free, which includes WWE Clash of Champions on September 15 and WWE Hell in a Cell on October 6.