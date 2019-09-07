WWE Clash of Champions takes place next Sunday from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. The card features numerous title matches, as well as the King of the Ring Finals.
Today's question: which match are you looking forward to the most?
WWE UNIVERSAL CHAMPIONSHIP
Seth Rollins (c) vs. Braun Strowman
WWE CHAMPIONSHIP
Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Randy Orton
WWE RAW WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP
Becky Lynch (c) vs. Sasha Banks
WWE SMACKDOWN WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP
Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte
KING OF THE RING FINALS
Ricochet, Baron Corbin, or Samoa Joe vs. Elias or Chad Gable
WWE INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPIONSHIP
Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. The Miz
WWE RAW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP
Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode
WWE SMACKDOWN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP
The New Day (c) vs. The Revival
WWE CRUISERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP
Drew Gulak (c) vs. Humberto Carrillo vs. Lince Dorado
Roman Reigns vs. Rowan
Sound off with your thoughts in the "Comments" below and tomorrow we'll post a follow-up with the top quotes, along with any ideas that may have trended throughout your replies.
New subscribers can sign up for the WWE Network by clicking here and get their first month free, which includes WWE Clash of Champions on September 15 and WWE Hell in a Cell on October 6.