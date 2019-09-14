WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch will defend her title against Sasha Banks at this Sunday's WWE Clash of Champions in Charlotte, North Carolina. After her hiatus from WWE, Banks was pushed right back into the main event scene to go up against "The Man."

Today's question: Does Lynch retain her title, or will Banks become the new women's champion?

Sound off with your thoughts in the "Comments" below and tomorrow we'll post a follow-up with the top quotes, along with any ideas that may have trended throughout your replies.

