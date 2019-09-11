- Above and below are the latest episodes of Damandyz Donutz from Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. Above is video of Rose and Deville trying Joe's Pizza in New York City after Tuesday's SmackDown, featuring Big E. Below is last week's episode with a sampling from O's Donuts in Norfolk, Virginia.

- WWE NXT UK General Manager Johnny Saint has announced that next Wednesday's episode on the WWE Network will feature the first-ever British Rounds match for the brand. Kassius Ohno will take on Sid Scala, who is the assistant to Saint. Last week's episode saw Ohno defeat Scala in a singles match, which was Sid's first match since becoming the assistant to the GM.

It was noted on this week's episode that a British Rounds match is a traditional staple of the UK wrestling scene. Announcer Nigel McGuinness noted that there will be 6 three-minute rounds that can be won with two pinfalls, two submissions, or a knockout in a round. There are also thirty-second breaks in between the rounds. The episode featured a video with Nigel, Saint, Robbie Brookside and NXT General Manager William Regal talking about competing in British Rounds matches.

- Erick Rowan is getting more mic time on WWE TV with the current feud against Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns, and with that comes insults from fans on social media. As seen below, Rowan responded to one fan who commented on his teeth.

The fan wrote, "Yo rowan fix ya grill piece duke ya teeth look like s--t i can smell ya hot breath through my tv"

Rowan responded, "People are awesome!"

Rowan is set to face Reigns in a No DQ match at Sunday's WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view.