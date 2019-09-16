WWE taped the following matches tonight in Knoxville, Tennessee for this week's Main Event episode:
* Lucha House Party's Gran Metalik and Kalisto defeated EC3 and Eric Young
* No Way Jose defeated Mojo Rawley
