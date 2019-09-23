WWE taped the following matches tonight in San Francisco for this week's Main Event episode:
* Cesaro defeated Zack Ryder
* Heath Slater and Titus O'Neil defeated Eric Young and Mojo Rawley
WWE taped the following matches tonight in San Francisco for this week's Main Event episode:
* Cesaro defeated Zack Ryder
* Heath Slater and Titus O'Neil defeated Eric Young and Mojo Rawley
Brock Lesnar's WWE RAW Return Confirmed
Christian - WWE Photo Shoot Preview For Tonight, Cesaro On WWE Main Event, Sheamus' Sumo Work Out
** SPOILERS ** WWE Main Event Tapings For This Week
AEW In Talks For A Second Weekly TV Show
Major Names Announced For Next Week's WWE RAW
Live WWE RAW Results, Your Feedback
Lacey Evans And The Mounties Issue Statements On Weekend Traffic Stop In Canada
Drew McIntyre WWE RAW Return Note, WWE NXT Superstar Set For 205 Live, Roman Reigns - Hawaii
WWE RAW - SmackDown Reportedly Getting New Stages
"Hacksaw" Jim Duggan Hospitalized
Miz And Maryse Welcome Second Child
Kylie Rae Returning To The Ring
Carmella Reveals She Can't Change Her Hair Color, Asuka (Video), WWE Gallery Of Creepy Superstars
WWE Reportedly Bringing Back Pyro To TV
Lacey Evans Gets Pulled Over In Canada, Natalya Comments
Live WWE RAW Results, Your Feedback