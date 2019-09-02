Thanks to @DeiOwen for the following WWE NXT UK TV tapings from Sunday's show at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales. These tapings feature the fallout from Saturday's NXT UK "Takeover: Cardiff" event:

* Imperium (WWE UK Champion WALTER, Fabian Aichner, Marcel Barthel, Alexander Wolfe) come to the ring for a promo

* Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel defeated Danny Jones and Harry Green

* Jordan Devlin defeated Ashton Smith

* Tegan Nox defeated Shax. After the match, Kay Lee Ray came out but Nox challenged her to a match for later

* NXT UK Tag Team Champions Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster retained over Zack Gibson and James Drake in a rematch from Takeover

* Travis Banks defeated Tyson T-Bone

* Rhea Ripley defeated Debbie Keitel. Jazzy Gabert came out after the match and faced off with Ripley

* Joseph Conners defeated Kenny Williams

* Kassius Ohno defeated Sid Scala in a British Rounds match

* Ligero defeated Oliver Carter

* Tyler Bate came to the ring for a promo and said he's not done with the NXT UK brand. Jordan Devlin interrupted him and had words

* Nina Samuels defeated Dani Luna

* Noam Dar defeated Trent Seven by DQ when Seven kept hitting Dar against the ropes after the referee's 5 count

* Piper Niven defeated Isla Dawn

* Alexander Wolfe defeated Saxon Huxley

* Jack Starz vs. Mike Bird never happened as Gallus (Wolfgang and Mark Coffey) attacked Bird before the match. Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews made the save but Joe Coffey ran out and helped Gallus get the upperhand, laying out the NXT UK Tag Team Champions

* NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray defeated Tegan Nox in a non-title match. After the match, Ray attacked Nox but she fought her off