Starrcast IV has been officially announced for Baltimore, Maryland during AEW's Full Gear pay-per-view weekend.

The convention will run from Thursday, November 7 through Sunday, November 10 with help from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, which often welcomes pro wrestlers when they are in town. Full Gear takes place on Saturday, November 9 from the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore.

AEW Full Gear tickets go on sale this Friday but Starrcast announced tonight that they will be selling a limited number of VIP package seats on Thursday at 12 noon ET.

Starrcast sent us the following details on their Full Gear seats and packages:

GREAT NEWS! We were able to secure the most prime seats in the house from AEW -- Lower Level right by the ring! Sections 108 and 110 are across from the "hard cam" and Section 107 is right next to the "hard cam" where many VIPs will be sitting! Thursday at noon Eastern we will make Platinum Bundles available to the public, one day ahead of the AEW "on sale!"



Here is what will be available:



The Platinum Bundle will include a pair (2) of STARRCAST Platinum Bracelets, a pair (2) of FULL GEAR tickets for seats in Lower Level Section 108 or 110 (these sections are across from the camera with a face value of $125/each before fees) or Lower Level 107 (right next to the hard cam, some of the best seats in the house), and a pair (2) of VIP Bracelets for the Official After Party. As a reminder, Platinum Bracelets receive the best views of the stage shows and "front of the line" access for Meet & Greet lines whenever possible. We should also note that these sections have limited seating and as a result we are making these available in pairs only. These are the best seats in the house so this package is EXTREMELY LIMITED at only 236 total pairs being made available. When they're gone, THEY'RE GONE!



Based on the limited number of tickets that were made available, there is not a Gold Bundle option available at this moment. Should they become available, we will email you again with that information.



So set your alarm for Thursday at noon Eastern visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/starrcast-iv-tickets-71446136317#tickets to access these bundles! But HURRY! These will sell out! Thank you for supporting us in the past and we hope to see you in Baltimore! - Starrcast PS - If you haven't yet secured your hotel, don't worry. We are in the process of securing a block with hundreds of rooms and those who order the Platinum Bundle will get "first dibs" at those rooms. The hotel(s) are about as convenient as possible if you plan to attend both STARRCAST and Full Gear. Also, follow @StarrcastTravel or email [email protected] if you need assistance with any travel arrangements!

AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes tweeted a graphic for the convention and wrote, "Baltimore is gonna' be wild, don't miss it!"

Starrcast released this promo with AEW stars to promote their fourth big convention. Stay tuned for more details on the events.