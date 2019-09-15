- Above is the latest Canvas 2 Canvas video from WWE artist Rob Schamberger, featuring RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch "in a futuristic, cyberpunk world" from Rob's latest neon watercolor painting. The Man is set to defend her title against Sasha Banks at tonight's WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view.

- WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long turns 72 years old today.

- Triple H and Stephanie McMahon received VIP treatment at last night's ZZ Top 50th Anniversary tour stop at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, NH. They took to Twitter today to comment on the big night.

Triple H wrote, "Hard to find a better show. @ZZTop have been killing it on stage for 50 years!!! Thanks for treating @StephMcMahon and I to an incredible time #BadAndNationwide #Family"

Stephanie added, "@TripleH said it best, hard to top @ZZTop! Thank you for 50 years of rock n roll!!! And for treating us like kings last night! #Family"

You can see their tweets below:

.@TripleH said it best, hard to top @ZZTop! Thank you for 50 years of rock n roll!!! And for treating us like kings last night! #Family pic.twitter.com/c15zRpMn2h — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) September 15, 2019