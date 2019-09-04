One of Vince McMahon's infamous pet peeves is that he hates sneezing. Jim Ross has noted in the past that Vince has issues with sneezing because "he doesn't like things occurring that he can't control."

As we previously reported, Stephanie McMahon appeared on the Barstool Sports Podcast with hosts Dan "Big Cat" Katz and Alex Rodriguez. During the interview, Stephanie discussed how Vince reacts when she sneezes.

"He doesn't hate me for it but it's always with like a 'grrr,' a grimace," Stephanie said (h/t to Daily Wrestling News for the transcription). "But on the flip side I've been around when he has sneezed."

Stephanie confirmed JR's assertion that Vince hates sneezing because he can't control it.

"He doesn't like anything he can't control, and the fact that he can't control the sneeze is very... it makes him upset," Stephanie admitted.