The WWE on FOX Twitter account has revealed that WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin was added to next Friday's SmackDown FOX premiere from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, which will also be the SmackDown 20th Anniversary special.

Below is the updated line-up for next Friday's big blue brand premiere on FOX:

* Appearances by several WWE Hall of Famers, including Austin, Hulk Hogan, Sting, Ric Flair, Booker T, Lita, Mick Foley, Kurt Angle, Bill Goldberg, Trish Stratus, Mark Henry, and Jerry Lawler, among other stars

* Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Champion Kofi Kingston

* RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley and Sasha Banks

* Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon in a Ladder Match

Stay tuned for more updates on the big SmackDown FOX premiere.