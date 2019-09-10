Triple H took to Twitter today and revealed that he received a special gift from WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin at last night's RAW from Madison Square Garden in New York City - a framed photo of Motorhead.

"@steveaustinBSR and I have shared many moments over the years, many of them @TheGarden. Last night at #RawMSG he gave me this amazing framed photo of @myMotorhead ... so cool! For this and the years spent up and down the road....Thank you!," he wrote with a photo from backstage, seen below.

Triple H has been a big fan of Motorhead for several years and has worked with them on WWE projects. He was also close with founder Lemmy Kilmister before he passed away in 2015.

On a related note, Triple H revealed on Twitter that he is sending a custom WWE Title to Rafael Nadal for his US Open win this week, to mark Nadal's 19th Grand Slam Title.

"An incredible end to 4 HOURS and 50 MINUTES in the finals of the @USOpen. Congratulations to @RafaelNadal…this custom @WWE Championship should help celebrate your 19th Grand Slam Title!"

For those who missed it, Triple H also revealed this week that he is sending a custom RAW Women's Title to Bianca Andreescu for her US Open win.

He wrote, "Her first appearance in the @USOpen.. Her first grand slam title.. The first Canadian to win the #USOpen… And now her first @WWE Raw Women's Championship to celebrate! Congrats @Bandreescu_ ! #SheTheNorth"

You can see Triple H's related tweets below:

