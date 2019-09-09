- Above is new video of Ricochet talking about tonight's King of the Ring quarterfinals Triple Threat from backstage at Madison Square Garden. He will face Baron Corbin and Samoa Joe with the winner advancing to the KOTR finals at WWE Clash of Champions. Ricochet was asked how it feels to be competing in a match like this at a legendary venue like this.

"Honestly, it's awesome and it's not going to be an easy task, obviously. You have Samoa Joe, you have Baron Corbin, two heavy hitters, two just bruisers, and so it's not going to be an easy task, but I mean, we're here in New York City, we're in The Garden, Madison Square Garden, the home of WWE," Ricochet said before pointing at some of the classic WWE MSG moments on the wall, including the first Stunner from WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin to Vince McMahon. He continued, "And tonight, I become the first-ever Triple Threat winner in King of the Ring tournament, to go on to the finals, to become the next King of the Ring."

- Speaking of tonight's RAW at Madison Square Garden, Drake Maverick will be on the hunt for WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth. WWE is still pushing the storyline where Drake hasn't been able to consummate his marriage to Renee Michelle because he's not the champion. They posted this video of the 205 Live General Manager out & about in New York City today, looking for Truth:

- WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin received a special gift from the folks at The Garden when he arrived for tonight's RAW. As noted, Austin will moderate tonight's Clash of Champions contract signing for the WWE Universal Title match between Braun Strowman and champion Seth Rollins, who also hold the RAW Tag Team Titles together.

As seen below, Austin received a commemorative "Welcome Home Stone Cold" photo from MSG officials, along with a custom New York Knicks NBA jersey.

"Thank you from the great people here @TheGarden!!! Special times in a special building. It's good to be back home," Austin tweeted.

You can see the full tweet below: