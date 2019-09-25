WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin discussed possibly wrestling one more match during Tuesday's edition of The Steve Austin Show on PodcastOne.

The podcast network sent us the following quote from The Rattlesnake:

"For the last couple of weeks, down there at the RAW reunion in Tampa, down there at the Madison Square Garden show at Monday Night RAW - people always ask me, 'Hey man, you're still in really good shape. You got one more match left in you?' And I tell them, 'Man.' I say, 'You know, it's a tough thing to think about.' Physically, would I be able to have one more match? Yes, most definitely, and I could make it to that match without being injured. Although the risks are always there, just because I think all of the surgeries, I had… where I had the spinal stenosis, and getting that bone spur taken off my spinal cord – I'm in a good place. Nerves are feeling a lot better than they use to. So, you know, in theory, could I have a match? In theory, yes," Stone Cold said.

Austin also discussed his final match, against The Rock at WrestleMania 19 in 2003, and more in this episode. You can download it via PodcastOne or Apple Podcasts.

As noted, Austin has been added to next Friday's SmackDown FOX premiere from Los Angeles, which is also the SmackDown 20th Anniversary special.