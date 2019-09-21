Recently on The Steve Austin Show, WWE Hall Of Famer Steve Austin shared an interesting story about finally delivering a gift to 14-time world champion and NXT guru Triple H after having the gift for over a year. Also, Austin noted his favorite WrestleMania entrance of all time during the podcast.

According to Austin, he and his illustrious wife, Kristin, met with an interior designer and a large framed photograph of Motorhead caught his eye. 'The King Of Attitude' somehow felt that Triple H had to have the picture.

"There was one picture out of all of them, and there were so many famous people in all these different pictures, but the one that just jumped out was this framed picture of Motorhead with Lemmy and the guys on either side of him. And the way the light was hitting this picture… it's a photograph. It's a picture. A photographer took it. Whatever. But it's framed up in this old frame and it [has] been beaten up a little bit and I don't know where it was hanging for all of these years because this picture, this photograph is from 2005 and there was this little card that came with it that said, 'you know, this is at The Wiltern Theatre.' And for some reason, just knowing Triple H is a big Motorhead fan and he had a close personal relationship with Lemmy. They had many conversations together." Austin added, "so this picture just jumps off at me. The way it's lit is just phenomenal."

After buying the framed photograph over a year ago, Austin only delivered the gift to Triple H when Austin was appearing for WWE at New York City, New York's famed Madison Square Garden.

"So I picked that picture up, Kristin and I picked it up and put it on the Jeep and it has been sitting in my house for over a year," Austin explained. "I didn't want to mail it. I didn't want it to break. I didn't want it to get crushed. When WWE was in town, I was out of town. I thought I was just going to take it to the Staples Center, but I never had a way to get it to Triple H. So finally, when I was going to go to [Madison Square Garden], I said, 'this is my chance to take him this picture and hand it to him personally.' So I took it to him and I said, 'hey man, I found this about a year ago at this meeting and for some reason, I just knew that you had to have it.' And he was just blown away by it. He absolutely loved it. You know, Triple H is a very reserved guy. I didn't know what he was going to think. And it turns out, all these years later, at 2005, he introduced them at that concert that night! Yes [at The Wiltern], yes, [in Los Angeles, California], he was there announcing them on stage before they made their entrance! Yeah, so that picture was destined to end up in his hands!"

According to Austin, Motorhead playing Triple H out at WrestleMania is the greatest WrestleMania entrance of all time.

"And Lemmy performed Triple H's song at WrestleMania 17," Austin began. "And still, to me, that's the greatest entrance. Watching them play that song, listening to them play that song, [imitating Lemmy] 'we're Motorhead - we're going to kick your ass'. Then, they play for about a minute and then [Triple H] comes out and I'll never forget it. I still watch it every now and then on the [WWE] Network to this day."

Listen to the podcast here. If you use any of the quotes from this article, please credit The Steve Austin Show with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.