The legendary WWE Hall of Famer, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, took some time out of his packed schedule to speak with TV Insider about his new show, Straight Up Steve Austin, and the recent appearances he's made on WWE television.

One episode from Austin's new show saw New Japan Pro Wrestling star, Lance Archer, assist Steve as he trained Sal Vulcano on how to become a pro wrestler. Austin looks back on the experience fondly, and made note of how well-rounded, inside and outside of the ring, Archer was.

"He came off camera extremely well. I don't know if he has done a whole lot of television work other than being on TV in a wrestling type environment," Austing said. "I thought he was amazingly articulate and eloquent. He was extremely knowledgeable, being 18 years in the business. I thought it was fantastic. We bonded instantly. Kind of like brothers from the same background. I had a blast hanging out with that guy and think very highly of him."

Austin "3:16" revealed that some of his appearances with WWE are actually scheduled far off in advance. He is glad to be able to elevate the current stars of WWE when appearing on the show, and though he appreciates how badly fans want to see him competing once again, he has no plans to return to the road full-time.

"Not everything is last minute. Some things are thought out way in advance. They call me up, and if I'm available and it sounds like a good idea, I'll do it," Austin said. "I've been away for a long time. I always like to say I want the current superstars to have all the television time, but if I can go out there and give someone a rub. Or if I can get out there in front of a crowd that is still around when I was still active who want to see me again, that's a cool feeling too.

"It's just something that is happening. It's not like I'm going to go back on the road full-time or anything," Steve continued. "It's some good opportunities. It makes sense TV-wise, business-wise. I'm there to lend a hand or help out as much as I can."