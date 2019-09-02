It looks like WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin will be moderating a contract signing on next week's RAW from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Tonight's RAW saw the WWE Clash of Champions Universal Title match contract signing between RAW Tag Team Champions Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins end early when The OC interrupted. Austin tweeted and offered to moderate the contract signing next Monday night.

"I got an idea. Next week on #Raw, let's complete this Championship Contract Signing, only this time it'll be moderated by good ol' #StoneCold @steveaustinBSR. And that's the bottom line cause I said so. #WWEMSG," Austin wrote.

This tweet came after Austin commented on the contract signing right after it fell apart. He wrote then, "These contract signings are always chaotic. Michael Cole is a helluva announcer, but he ain't much of a moderator..."

Next week's RAW will be the final episode before Clash of Champions, which will see Rollins defend his WWE Universal Title against Strowman, after they defend their RAW Tag Team Titles against Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler.

You can see Austin's full tweet below: