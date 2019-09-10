WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin had a Twitter exchange with The Rock and WWE United States Champion AJ Styles after last night's RAW from Madison Square Garden went off the air in New York City.

As we've noted, AJ took Stone Cold Stunners from Austin during RAW and in the post-RAW dark segment. A fan tweeted that AJ sold the Stunner like The Rock used to during the Attitude Era.

The Rattlesnake responded to that fan tweet and wrote, "AJ-Don't you ever run down the name of Stone Cold Steve Austin. Especially @TheGarden. #DTA"

The Great One chimed in, made a reference to Pulp Fiction and wrote, "Yeah AJ - YOU HEAR HIM TALKIN TO YOU HILLBILLY BOY!!!! (lil' inside attitude era joke). Real talk that Stunner back bump, flip into a scissors [emoji] sell was a thing of beauty [emoji] Way to bring the house down boys!"

Austin responded to Rock's tweet and wrote, "[laugh emoji x 3] #twotimes for the #goodtimes."

Finally, The Phenomenal One ended the exchange and wrote back to Rock, "I'm a redneck Dwayne! There is a big difference."

As noted, Austin participated in a post-RAW segment that saw AJ take a second Stunner after sharing a Broken Skull IPA beer with Stone Cold. Austin also praised AJ and a few other WWE Superstars in the post-RAW segment. You can see video and more from the segment by clicking here.

Stone Cold also responded to the post-RAW segment with AJ that we mentioned. He wrote, "Oh Hell Yeah!!! And a shout out to my buddy @SalVulcano @AJStylesOrg and I might not see eye to eye, but I'll give credit where credit is due-when the bell rings, that guy is [fire emoji]"

Austin made another tweet on his MSG return and said he had the time of his life, adding that there's nothing like being in a pro wrestling ring and having fun.

He wrote, "I had the time of my life! What a blast. Thanks to everybody @TheGarden The Fans and @WWE and everybody who watched at home. There is NOTHING like being in a ring and having fun. Great seeing the present and future superstars!"

