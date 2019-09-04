The fourth episode of USA Network's "Straight Up Steve Austin" with WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin drew 1.097 million viewers and ranked #14 in the 18-49 demographic Cable Top 150 on Monday night, according to Showbuzz Daily. The episode ranked #34 in viewership for the night.

This week's episode featured RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

This is up from last week's episode, which drew 987,000 viewers and ranked #9 on the Cable Top 150, and #25 in viewership. That episode featured NFL quarterback Baker Mayfield of the Cleveland Browns.

As noted, Monday's RAW, which served as the lead-in for Austin's show, drew an average of 2.507 million viewers, down from last week's 2.528 million viewers.

Below is our Straight Up Steve Austin season one viewership tracker:

First Episode, Rob Riggle: 1.211 million viewers
Second Episode, Sal Vulcano: 1.078 million viewers
Third Episode, Baker Mayfield: 987,000 viewers
Fourth Episode, Becky Lynch: 1.097 million viewers

Above is a bonus scene from Becky's episode and below are more highlights, including The Man giving a Stunner to The Texas Rattlesnake: