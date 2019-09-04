The fourth episode of USA Network's "Straight Up Steve Austin" with WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin drew 1.097 million viewers and ranked #14 in the 18-49 demographic Cable Top 150 on Monday night, according to Showbuzz Daily. The episode ranked #34 in viewership for the night.

This week's episode featured RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

This is up from last week's episode, which drew 987,000 viewers and ranked #9 on the Cable Top 150, and #25 in viewership. That episode featured NFL quarterback Baker Mayfield of the Cleveland Browns.

As noted, Monday's RAW, which served as the lead-in for Austin's show, drew an average of 2.507 million viewers, down from last week's 2.528 million viewers.

Below is our Straight Up Steve Austin season one viewership tracker:

First Episode, Rob Riggle: 1.211 million viewers

Second Episode, Sal Vulcano: 1.078 million viewers

Third Episode, Baker Mayfield: 987,000 viewers

Fourth Episode, Becky Lynch: 1.097 million viewers

Above is a bonus scene from Becky's episode and below are more highlights, including The Man giving a Stunner to The Texas Rattlesnake:

A couple of badasses sharing a cold one. Cheers, mate. #StraightUpSteveAustin pic.twitter.com/VokVpcnt0O — USA Network (@USA_Network) September 3, 2019

Ouch!!! RT @USA_Network: Since y'all were asking for the stunner. Ask and you shall receive! ??



See what went down on last night's #StraightUpSteveAustin episode with @beckylynchWWE and @steveaustinbsr by streaming it here: https://t.co/i2FcBZQ5uD pic.twitter.com/3eTxMGPuHl — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) September 3, 2019