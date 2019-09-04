The fourth episode of USA Network's "Straight Up Steve Austin" with WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin drew 1.097 million viewers and ranked #14 in the 18-49 demographic Cable Top 150 on Monday night, according to Showbuzz Daily. The episode ranked #34 in viewership for the night.
This week's episode featured RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch.
This is up from last week's episode, which drew 987,000 viewers and ranked #9 on the Cable Top 150, and #25 in viewership. That episode featured NFL quarterback Baker Mayfield of the Cleveland Browns.
As noted, Monday's RAW, which served as the lead-in for Austin's show, drew an average of 2.507 million viewers, down from last week's 2.528 million viewers.
Below is our Straight Up Steve Austin season one viewership tracker:
First Episode, Rob Riggle: 1.211 million viewers
Second Episode, Sal Vulcano: 1.078 million viewers
Third Episode, Baker Mayfield: 987,000 viewers
Fourth Episode, Becky Lynch: 1.097 million viewers
Above is a bonus scene from Becky's episode and below are more highlights, including The Man giving a Stunner to The Texas Rattlesnake:
IT'S HAPPENING! What could be more epic than @beckylynchWWE and @steveaustinbsr in the ring together? #StraightUpSteveAustin pic.twitter.com/B7Ac10V4Lc— USA Network (@USA_Network) September 3, 2019
A couple of badasses sharing a cold one. Cheers, mate. #StraightUpSteveAustin pic.twitter.com/VokVpcnt0O— USA Network (@USA_Network) September 3, 2019
Ouch!!! RT @USA_Network: Since y'all were asking for the stunner. Ask and you shall receive! ??— Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) September 3, 2019
See what went down on last night's #StraightUpSteveAustin episode with @beckylynchWWE and @steveaustinbsr by streaming it here: https://t.co/i2FcBZQ5uD pic.twitter.com/3eTxMGPuHl
Hey, you guys are supposed to be on my side...????RT @USA_Network: "Champions don't feel pressure." Says @steveaustinbsr, definitely feeling the pressure. #StraightUpSteveAustin pic.twitter.com/xeBkDqoes2— Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) September 3, 2019
Still shaking from that take down. @beckylynchWWE and @steveaustinbsr makin' history right here.— USA Network (@USA_Network) September 3, 2019
Come back next week for @fluffyguy on #StraightUpSteveAustin. pic.twitter.com/wP95cjOd1R