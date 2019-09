Viewership is in for the two-night finale of USA Network's "Straight Up Steve Austin" with WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin.

Monday's post-RAW episode with Trace Adkins drew 879,000 viewers and ranked #16 in the Cable Top 150 18-49 demographic, and #26 in viewership, according to Showbuzz Daily.

Tuesday's post-SmackDown episode with Dale Earnhardt Jr. drew 848,000 viewers and ranked #5 on the Cable Top 150, and #23 in viewership.

These are up from last week's episode, which drew 841,000 viewers and ranked #14 on the Cable Top 150, for the episode with Gabriel Iglesias, which was a series-low.

RAW usually served as the lead-in for "Straight Up" but last night was the first night the show aired on Tuesdays. As we've noted, RAW drew an average of 2.272 million viewers, up from last week's 2.130 million viewers. SmackDown this week drew 2.064 million viewers, barely up from last week's 2.061 million viewers.

"Straight Up Steve Austin" finished with a total of 6.941 million viewers across seven episodes, for an average of 991,571 viewers per episode.

There's been no word yet on a second season, but we will keep you updated.

Below is our Straight Up Steve Austin season one viewership tracker with totals:

First Episode, Rob Riggle: 1.211 million viewers

Second Episode, Sal Vulcano: 1.078 million viewers

Third Episode, Baker Mayfield: 987,000 viewers

Fourth Episode, Becky Lynch: 1.097 million viewers

Fifth Episode, Gabriel Iglesias: 841,000 viewers

Sixth Episode, Trace Adkins: 879,000 viewers

Seventh Episode, Dale Earnhardt Jr.: 848,000 viewers

Season 1 Viewership Total: 6.941 million viewers

Season 1 Average: 991,571 viewers per episode

Above and below are clips from the episodes with Adkins and Earnhardt.