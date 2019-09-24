WWE NXT General Manager William Regal has officially announced that NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish will defend their titles against The Street Profits on the October 2 NXT episode.

This is the same episode that will go head-to-head with AEW's Dynamite premiere from 8-10pm ET.

The October 2 NXT episode will also feature Candice LeRae vs. NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler, with the title on the line. It's believed that NXT Champion Adam Cole will also defend that night, against the winner of this week's Street Fight rematch between Killian Dain and Matt Riddle. Lio Rush vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak has also been teased for October 2.

Below is Regal's tweet: