Former ECW World Champion Taz revealed on Twitter last night that he has had recent talks with pro wrestling promotions about a potential return to commentary.

During Sunday's WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view, The Human Suplex Machine responded to one fan who asked if he misses doing commentary for WWE, and if he would return to the announce table if they asked him.

"I actually miss it (doing commentary in general) very much! Btw... they're all other places to apply that craft besides WWE," Taz wrote. He continued, "As far as commentary, truth be told...over the past several months I have had healthy in-depth conversations with a few Pro Wrestling companies.. just not the right fit for me (and my goals) with those individual organizations at the moment...."

There's no word yet on which promotions the ECW Original talked with, or what else he has in the works, but we'll keep you updated.

After a successful in-ring career with ECW, WWE and other promotions, Taz began doing part-time commentary work for WWE in 2000, then joined the SmackDown announce team in February 2001. He left WWE in April 2009 and debuted for TNA as Samoa Joe's on-screen adviser in July of that year. He would then begin doing commentary work for TNA in August 2009, replacing Don West. Taz left TNA in April 2015. He currently hosts The Taz Show, an award-winning podcast covering the world of pro wrestling, sports and entertainment, live from New York City. You can find full details on the show at this link.

