"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt vs. Seth Rollins for the WWE Universal Title is being advertised for upcoming WWE live events.

As noted, there has been talk of The Fiend vs. Rollins or Braun Strowman headlining the WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view on October 6 from Sacramento, CA. Rollins is set to defend the Universal Title against Strowman in the main event of Sunday's WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view, and they will defend their RAW Tag Team Titles on the same night against the team of Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler. Wyatt is rumored to officially challenge the winner of Strowman vs. Rollins on the post-Clash RAW in Knoxville, TN.

The live event advertisements could indicate that Rollins will retain over Strowman on Sunday at Clash of Champions, setting up a challenge from Wyatt to Rollins on RAW.

It will be interesting to see if Rollins and Strowman drop the RAW Tag Team Titles to Ziggler and Roode on Sunday. Strowman is being advertised for 1-on-2 Handicap Matches against Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson at upcoming WWE live events. Gallows and Anderson previously dropped the titles to Rollins and Strowman, but there was no mention of the RAW Tag Team Titles in the live event listings for the Handicap Matches.

The Fiend vs. Rollins, plus Strowman vs. Gallows and Anderson, are being advertised for live events scheduled after Sunday's Clash pay-per-view, including the Saturday, September 21 show from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Sasha Banks vs. RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch is also being advertised for Edmonton.