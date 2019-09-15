Tonight's WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view ended with "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt attacking WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins.

Rollins had just retained his WWE Universal Title over Braun Strowman in the main event. He raised the title on the stage to end the show, when Wyatt appeared and attacked him. Wyatt hit Sister Abigail and then applied the Mandible Claw to put Rollins down.

Rollins is expected to defend his title against Wyatt at the October 6 WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view, inside the Cell.

Stay tuned for updates on The Fiend's return and feud with Rollins. Below are a few shots from tonight's angle at the Clash pay-per-view: