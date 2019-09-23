- As noted, Matt Hardy is celebrating his 45th birthday today. Courtesy of Matt's own YouTube channel, above is the Birthday Day edition of his "You Don't Understand" promo.

Hardy has been releasing his own "You Don't Understand" promos for a few months now, apparently testing out a potential gimmick. He wrote on YouTube, "BIRTHDAY DAY - Being a beloved, wise, wealthy, iconic, handsome, hard-working professional wrestling superstar isn't as easy as it seems, especially as the head of the family known as #HouseHardy."

- Humberto Carrillo vs. Angel Garza has been announced for this week's WWE 205 Live episode from San Francisco. As noted, Oney Lorcan announced earlier today that he will be bringing Danny Burch to this week's 205 Live to help with Tony Nese and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak.

- This week's WWE RAW saw the opening video begin with altered graphics, apparently as another way to show the presence of "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt.

We noted last week how WWE planted upside down graphics into the show, which was meant to be another trick by The Fiend. Renee Young acknowledged the upside down graphics on commentary, but that was it. As seen below, WWE acknowledged the altered opener on Twitter this week.

They wrote, "#RAW has a bit of a different feel tonight..."

This week's RAW saw Wyatt host another Firefly Fun House segment to build to his Hell In a Cell match against WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins on October 6. The show ended with The Fiend taking out Braun Strowman during the non-title main event between Strowman and Rollins. Wyatt didn't put hands on Rollins but he did taunt him like he did last week following the attack on Kane.