WWE currently has plans for the RAW Women's Title and the WWE Universal Title to be defended inside the Hell In a Cell structure next month, according to Dave Meltzer of F4Wonline.com.

Coming out of last night's WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view, the current plan is for Becky Lynch to defend her title against Sasha Banks inside the Cell, while Seth Rollins will defend his title against "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt inside the Cell.

Clash of Champions saw Lynch retain over Banks, but lose by disqualification. Rollins retained his title over Braun Strowman in the main event, and was then attacked by Wyatt to close the show.

WWE Hell In a Cell takes place on October 6 from the Golden1 Center in Sacramento, California. Stay tuned for updates on the card.