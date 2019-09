The Miz and Maryse welcomed their second child, Madison Jade Mizanin, to the world today.

On Instagram, Maryse posted a photo with the caption, "We've got the whole world in our hands!!! Welcome, Madison Jade Mizanin. Born 09/20/2019 8:02 am. 7 lbs 15 ounces"

Wrestling Inc. sends their congrats to the happy family!