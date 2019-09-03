WWE's "A-Lister" The Miz recently spoke with Russ Tidwell at The 11th Hour about his career in WWE that has spanned over a decade. Although he has faced several legends in the past, Miz revealed the one late, great star that he wishes could lace up the boots for one more match against him.

"My dream was always to wrestle Ultimate Warrior, and it just sucks that he passed away… When I was a kid growing up, I would put streamers on my arms, paint my face and run around like the Ultimate Warrior. So that would be my one dream," Miz admitted. "But I've been able to wrestle a lot of my heroes. I've gotten to act and wrestle with Shawn Michaels, I've gotten to wrestle Marty Jannetty, I've gotten to wrestle The Rock, I've wrestled Bret 'The Hitman' Hart. I mean, how many people can say that – in this generation – they have had a match and actually lost the United States Championship in Toronto, of all places, to Bret 'The Hitman' Hart? So, I mean, it's pretty incredible."

Another legend and two-time WWE Hall of Famer, "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair, inspired Miz's choice of finishing maneuver - the figure four leg lock. Back at a time when adopting another superstar's moves was a rare commodity, Miz apparently went out of his way to receive a blessing from Flair to use the move.

"Back in the day, nobody did anyone else's moves. No one could do a superkick because Shawn Michaels did the superkick. Now superkicks are almost like the new hip toss, the new arm drag… But back then it was very sacred to do someone else's moves," Miz explained. "I did a Miz TV with Ric Flair and during that, I felt it was a passing of the torch of the Figure-Four to me, and it was amazing; it was wonderful. It was one of the most incredibly giving things that someone can do. And I've always been a huge fan of Ric Flair. I mean, he is the G.O.A.T. He is the person that everyone looks to and goes, 'Wow, if I could cut a promo like that… If I could look like that… If I could do the things that he could do…', You know that was the guy. So, for him to actually give the Figure-Four to me, it was just an honor."

