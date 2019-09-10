The Rock and business partner/ex-wife Dany Garcia have announced their new Athleticon project. The convention will run from Wednesday, October 9 through Friday, October 11, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The official website at Athleticon.com describes the event like this: "Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia present ATHLETICON, a completely new experience designed to inspire your potential and ignite your passion. We're bringing together the best of athletics, wellness and entertainment like you've never seen before. Join us in Atlanta in October 2020!"

Rock and Dany issued this letter to fans on the website:

"Fitness, wellness and entertainment are pillars of expression that fuel our focus and inspire our approach to the way we live our lives and run our businesses. Every day, we work to create experiences for our global audiences that will positively impact them and bring them enjoyment. With ATHLETICON, we're taking the decades of lessons we've learned along the way to build an awe-inspiring live event experience that brings together excitement, spectacle and a whole lot of fun to the very best of athletics, wellness and entertainment. Enjoy epic competitions, live performances and exclusive premieres. Explore innovations in nutrition and healthy living, and discover the future of sport tech and fitness gear — all in the way only we know how. We invite you to Atlanta in October 2020 to help us create a new world that unleashes the full potential in all of us."

Full details will be announced over the next few months, via the mailing list on the website. Above is a new promo from Rock and Dany.

In other news on The Great One, the former WWE Champion responded to a tweet from UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal this week and said he's trying to make Masvidal's UFC 244 main event fight against Nate Diaz at Madison Square Garden on November 2. The fight will be for Diaz's "BMF" belt.

Masvidal, who also claims Miami like The Rock, noted that he was going to tell UFC President Dana White that he wanted Rock to be the one to put the BMF Title around his waist. He wrote, "@TheRock I'm telling @danawhite i want you to put it around my waist 305 all day #supernecessary"

Rock responded and said he's up for the gig. He wrote, "Doing all I can to make this fight. If I can and you win, I'll put the belt around your waist at MSG - consider it done. Already shaping up to be one of the biggest and most electrifying fights in @ufc history. Can't wait @GamebredFighter @NateDiaz209 #respect #BMF #UFC244"

You can see their tweets below:

