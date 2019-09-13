E! announced today that The Rock has been nominated for 5 of their 2019 People's Choice Awards.

The former WWE Champion is up for the following awards: The Male Movie Star, The Action Movie Star, The Comedy Movie Star, The Action Movie (for Hobbs & Shaw), The Movie (for Hobbs & Shaw).

Rock took to Instagram and noted that 5 nominations at one award show is his new personal record.

"Wow I was just nominated for FIVE People's Choice Awards. I think [emoji] it's a new personal record. Always shake my head and smile at stuff like this, as my focus is always about putting in the work to deliver for the people. Never expect it, but if it happens I also never take it for granted cos it's pretty damn cool [emoji] Thank you everyone!! #votenow #peopleschoice #5x," he wrote.

As noted, WWE RAW was also nominated for an E! People's Choice Award, for The Show of 2019. They are going up against Game of Thrones, Grey's Anatomy, Riverdale, Stranger Things, The Big Bang Theory, The Walking Dead and This Is Us.

Fans can vote for RAW and The Rock at this link. Voting ends on Friday, October 18. There are three methods to vote, and fans can vote up to 25 times per method.

The E! People's Choice Awards will air on Sunday, November 10 on the E! network.

You can see Rock's full IG post below: