- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring "OMG!" moments from WWE NXT.

- The Rock will be appearing on the premiere of The Kelly Clarkson Show today. The new show premieres in syndication between 12 noon and 2pm ET.

- Corey Graves will be making his Madison Square Garden debut with tonight's RAW and tomorrow's SmackDown. Graves took to Twitter today to mark the big debut.

"Growing up a fan, MSG was sacred ground, but to me it might as well have been located in outer space. To this day, I have never so much as stepped foot inside of the arena. This week, I get to call #RAW & #SDLive there. Life is cool," he wrote.

