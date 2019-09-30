WWE officials and The Rock are reportedly working to try and make his return to WWE TV happen this Friday.

An appearance by The Rock at Friday's big SmackDown FOX premiere from the Staples Center in Los Angeles hasn't been announced because there is no deal in place, just days before the big event, which will also be the SmackDown 20th Anniversary special. F4Wonline.com reports that the two sides are working on the deal, but pulling it off really depends on Rock's schedule.

It was also noted that WWE doesn't necessarily want the appearance to be a surprise, but it probably won't confirmed until the last minute or the day of the show.

As noted last week, AdAge reported that "many other" special appearances are "being kept under wraps" for Friday's big premiere, and that Rock may appear to promote his Jungle Cruise movie, which Disney will release on July 24, 2020.

Stay tuned for updates on Friday's show.