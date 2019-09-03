- Above is a new "By The Numbers" video for the WWE Intercontinental Title, currently held by Shinsuke Nakamura. As noted, WWE is celebrating 40 years of the title on their digital and social platforms this week. Nakamura will defend his title against The Miz at WWE Clash of Champions on September 15.
- WWE stock was down 2.88% today, closing at $69.37 per share. Today's high was $71.31 and the low was $68.46.
- This week's viewership for RAW, SmackDown and Straight Up Steve Austin will be delayed due to the Labor Day holiday. RAW and "Straight Up" numbers will be released on Wednesday and the SmackDown numbers will be available on Thursday. Stay tuned for updates.
- As noted, The Rock and longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian were married in Hawaii back on Sunday, August 18. Seen below, The Great One took to Facebook and Instagram this week to post several photos from the big day.
Rock noted in one caption that they got married in the early morning hours as he was walking the aisle at 7:45am. He also revealed that he served as his own best man and groomsman.
"For my wedding, I served as my own best man and groomsmen. I'm blessed with many men who I call friends and a handful who I consider my brother. This time around, I needed to go solo and my groomsmen and best man were the spirits of my loved ones and ancestors who are no longer with us. Felt those men's spirits with me aaaalll day. Grateful for their guidance on this one. Good energy. Good mana," he wrote in one of the captions.
You can see the photos and various Instagram captions below:
Minutes before showtime. For my wedding, I served as my own best man and groomsmen. I'm blessed with many men who I call friends and a handful who I consider my brother. This time around, I needed to go solo and my groomsmen and best man were the spirits of my loved ones and ancestors who are no longer with us. Felt those men's spirits with me aaaalll day. Grateful for their guidance on this one. Good energy. Good mana. #weddingmorning #hawaii @jonbrandoncruz ??
745am and I'm walkin' that aisle to get married. Us Johnsons, love to make that hay when the sun comes up. Plus, getting married in the early morning hours, allowed me to stuff my gluttonous face with pancakes and sausage at our breakfast wedding reception. #mrgluttonyisback #walkthataisle #johnsonhashianwedding ?? @jonbrandoncruz ??
Wedding day flower girl ?? is a big responsibility and one that Jazzy took very serious. In the few minutes before the ceremony we took to practice, I quickly realized she was determined to not gently lay the flowers, but rather intensely throw the flowers with ruthless aggression ~ and a wicked smile. Hell. Yeah. That's my daughter! ?????? #weddingday #flowergirl #donotgogentle @jonbrandoncruz ??
In her excitement & joy of being flower girl, Jazzy took a spill while walking down the aisle and all the petals??fell outta the basket. She didn't cry, and without hesitation she started picking them up and putting them back in the basket. This moment was a cool & critical (and beautiful) microcosm for a much bigger thing in her life - you will stumble and fall. We all do. But be accountable, get back up, dust yourself off, laugh and keep on going down the road. Proud of my lil' girl's instincts. And after I helped her here get back on her feet, 30min later I gave the biggest, sugariest piece of wedding cake - cos that's what loving and responsible fathers do ?? Turn our children into sugar tornadoes. #westumble #getbackup #wekeeponkeepingon #weeatcake #weddingday
Our Hawaiian wedding was beautiful and I want to thank our incredible staff for their outstanding work. To carry out my #1 goal of complete privacy, no wedding planners or outside resources were hired. Everything you see was created by hand, by staff and family only. The end results were spectacular and @laurenhashianofficial and I will forever be grateful for helping our hearts sing on this day. Pomaika'i ?? [email protected]
We love you family. On our wedding day, thank you for giving us your full hearts, love and support. Meant the world to us. Our ohana who sang beautiful songs and danced gorgeous hulas for us, also known in the streets as droppin' it like its hot ???? #johnsonhashianwedding #pomaikai ?? @jonbrandoncruz ??