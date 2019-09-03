- Above is a new "By The Numbers" video for the WWE Intercontinental Title, currently held by Shinsuke Nakamura. As noted, WWE is celebrating 40 years of the title on their digital and social platforms this week. Nakamura will defend his title against The Miz at WWE Clash of Champions on September 15.

- WWE stock was down 2.88% today, closing at $69.37 per share. Today's high was $71.31 and the low was $68.46.

- This week's viewership for RAW, SmackDown and Straight Up Steve Austin will be delayed due to the Labor Day holiday. RAW and "Straight Up" numbers will be released on Wednesday and the SmackDown numbers will be available on Thursday. Stay tuned for updates.

- As noted, The Rock and longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian were married in Hawaii back on Sunday, August 18. Seen below, The Great One took to Facebook and Instagram this week to post several photos from the big day.

Rock noted in one caption that they got married in the early morning hours as he was walking the aisle at 7:45am. He also revealed that he served as his own best man and groomsman.

"For my wedding, I served as my own best man and groomsmen. I'm blessed with many men who I call friends and a handful who I consider my brother. This time around, I needed to go solo and my groomsmen and best man were the spirits of my loved ones and ancestors who are no longer with us. Felt those men's spirits with me aaaalll day. Grateful for their guidance on this one. Good energy. Good mana," he wrote in one of the captions.

You can see the photos and various Instagram captions below: