WWE has announced that Maria Kanellis will be revealing the gender of her second child with Mike Kanellis on tonight's RAW episode.

The reveal will take place during a special Gender Reveal party, hosted by Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins of The Street Profits.

The only other match or segment announced for tonight's RAW as of this writing is Baron Corbin vs. Chad Gable in the King of the Ring tournament finals.

Below is WWE's announcement on the gender reveal:

