The upcoming main event between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal took on a life of its own in being put together. And now, the two will be competing for a title at UFC 244 and the winner will be presented it by a special guest.

UFC president Dana White confirmed with TMZ Sports that the cost of the title is $50,000 and that former WWE champion and Hollywood megastar The Rock will present the winner inside the Octagon on November 2 from Madison Square Garden.

Masvidal messaged The Rock via Twitter asking for him to be present that night. He responded, and White reached out to make it happen.

"Doing all I can to make this fight," The Rock wrote on Twitter. "If I can and you win, I'll put the belt around your waist at MSG - consider it done. Already shaping up to be one of the biggest and most electrifying fights in UFC history. Can't wait."

White added that "he's taking my job. Listen, if The Rock wants to do it, The Rock gets what The Rock wants."