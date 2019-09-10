- Tonight's WWE SmackDown episode from Madison Square Garden saw The Undertaker return to The World's Most Famous Arena. Taker opened the show with an in-ring segment but was interrupted by Sami Zayn. Zayn insulted Taker and talked about how he is the future of WWE, and how Taker should pass him the torch. That led to Taker ending the segment with a chokeslam in the middle of the ring. You can see video from the segment above.

- The dark match before tonight's SmackDown from MSG in New York City saw Ali defeat Buddy Murphy.

- As noted, tonight's SmackDown also saw Chad Gable defeat Shane McMahon in a 2 of 3 Falls match to advance to the finals of the 2019 King of the Ring tournament, which will take place on Monday's RAW from Knoxville instead of Sunday's WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view. Gable will face Baron Corbin in the finals.

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle took to Twitter after SmackDown and once again praised Gable for his King of the Ring performance. Angle predicted Gable will win it all.

He wrote, "@WWEGable with the ankle lock. My boy is in the King of the Ring finals!!!! So proud of you my friend. You're gonna win it all. #itstrue #Olympians #KOTR2019"

You can see Angle's full tweet from tonight below, along with the post-KOTR match tweet from last week that we covered:

@WWEGable with the ankle lock. My boy is in the King of the Ring finals!!!! So proud of you my friend. You're gonna win it all. #itstrue #Olympians #KOTR2019 — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) September 11, 2019

To me, @WWEGable was never an underdog. I knew early on how great he is, and was. He's now getting the opportunity to prove how f'ing great he truly is. They say he's the next Kurt Angle. He is not!!!! He's Chad Gable, and he's gonna win King of the Ring!!!! #itstrue #KOTR2019 — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) September 4, 2019

@Jodyjoe_dGarner contributed to this article.