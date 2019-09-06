- Above is a new WWE AL AN (WWE Now) episode with Jude Aldajani talking to various WWE Superstars and trying to get them to guess who is in each baby picture. The video features RAW Tag Team Champion Braun Strowman, Randy Orton, Dolph Ziggler, Bobby Lashley and others.

- A new WWE 24 documentary on WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus will be premiering ont he WWE Network soon, according to Trish's official website. The special will focus on SummerSlam 2019 weekend in Toronto, and Trish's SummerSlam loss to Charlotte Flair. There will also be footage from WrestleMania 35 weekend in the New York area.

The documentary will include video from Trish's series of SummerSlam media appearances, family footage from her home, in-ring training footage, a day at Stratusphere Headquarters, new interviews with Trish and other WWE Superstars, plus more. There's no word yet on when the special will premiere, but we will keep you updated.

- The Undertaker is set to appear on ESPN's College GameDay on Saturday. The show begins airing at 9am ET. Taker lives near Austin, Texas, where this week's show is broadcasting from. They will be previewing the Top 10 showdown between the #9 Texas Longhorns and #6 LSU Tigers later that evening. The three-hour gameday preview show will air live from the Lyndon B. Johnson Library lawn.

There's no word yet on what hour Taker will be appearing in. ESPN announced this week that another big Texas fan will be appearing on College GameDay this weekend - actor Matthew McConaughey.