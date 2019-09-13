The Undertaker took to Twitter today and revealed special gifts that Madison Square Garden officials left backstage for him at Tuesday's WWE SmackDown.

As seen below, Taker received a custom New York Knicks jersey, and they had a framed photo from his WrestleMania 20 match with Kane. That photo is on display under a photo of Elvis.

"Thank you to @TheGarden The most iconic venue in the world! The two photos were hanging on the wall backstage. MSG will always be my favorite...#msg #WWE #theking," Taker wrote.

As noted on Monday, MSG officials left similar gifts for WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin to mark his return to The Garden for Monday's RAW. You can see Taker's full tweet along with Austin's tweet below:

