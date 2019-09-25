- Above is the latest episode of WWE Hometown Superstar, presented by Cricket Wireless. This episode visits the family of Zelina Vega in Queens, New York, ahead of her recent Madison Square Garden debut.

- Matches announced for next Thursday's WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network are Piper Niven vs. Isla Dawn and Tegan Nox vs. NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray in a non-title match.

As noted, the weekly NXT UK WWE Network series will begin airing on Thursdays with next week's episode, instead of Wednesdays. The show will still begin at 3pm ET or 8pm BST.

- We noted on Tuesday how NXT General Manager William Regal took to Twitter to announce The Street Profits vs. NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish for the October 2 NXT episode on the USA Network, which will go head-to-head with AEW Dynamite.

O'Reilly and Fish took to Twitter to respond to Regal's announcement, and fire shots at Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins.

O'Reilly wrote, "What did they do to constitute receiving a rematch besides making witty quips on #raw? Not that I'm complaining, #Streetprofessors are game competition but we're simply better. Stoked to show the World why me & @theBobbyFish are the greatest tag-team @USA_Network has ever seen."

Fish added, "To say I agree with their right to a rematch would be in accurate, but I do welcome the opportunity to prove once again why @KORcombat and I are the baddest team on God's green.. and that B&G's is #Undisputed #OurERA"

As noted, there's been talk of holding the match inside of a Steel Cage, but that hasn't been confirmed.

