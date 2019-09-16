The Usos are set to return to WWE TV soon, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio.

The brothers are currently members of the RAW roster but word is that they could be sent back to SmackDown. There's no word yet on if that roster change would take place in the WWE Draft in mid-October, or if they will just return to the blue brand without an announcement.

It was reported in late August that The Usos were preparing for their returns. They had been out of action following Jimmy Uso's July 25 DUI arrest in Pensacola, Florida. As noted, The Usos were pulled from WWE SummerSlam Week festivities in Toronto, Ontario, Canada this past August, due to their previous legal troubles. It was reported then that Jimmy was not being allowed into Canada due to the July 25 arrest.

Stay tuned for updates on The Usos returning to action.